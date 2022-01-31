Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Increases By 83.1%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the December 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of NCTKF traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabtesco has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.48). Nabtesco had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $622.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabtesco will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

