Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Short Interest Update

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OBTX stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $6.75. 3,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Everything Blockchain has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Everything Blockchain Company Profile

