Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

PRAX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 108.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRAX stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.86. 185,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,797. The firm has a market cap of $666.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.42. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

