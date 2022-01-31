Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Post -$1.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.97). Phreesia reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $2.75 on Monday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 582,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.27. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,205 shares of company stock valued at $446,743. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

