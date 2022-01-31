$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,318. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

