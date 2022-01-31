Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in January

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.0 days.

Shares of LKFLF remained flat at $$2.62 during trading hours on Monday. Luk Fook Holdings has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Get Luk Fook Holdings (International) alerts:

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.