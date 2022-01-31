Short Interest in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Grows By 56.4%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 41,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 380,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE:CINT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,023. CI&T has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CI&T will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

