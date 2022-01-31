Crypto Sports Achieves Market Capitalization of $135,684.80 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $135,684.80 and approximately $492.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.