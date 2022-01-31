Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.00. Etsy posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.29.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $11.13 on Monday, hitting $157.08. 3,460,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,642. Etsy has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.69 and a 200-day moving average of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,924 shares of company stock worth $56,531,131. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

