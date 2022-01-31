$450.34 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) will announce $450.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NU.

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,854,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,541. NU has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,571,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,331,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,849,000.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

