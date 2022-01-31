Genaro Network Price Reaches $0.0167 on Exchanges (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Genaro Network has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $529,634.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 70.4% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

