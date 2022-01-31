Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. Cidara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,501. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

