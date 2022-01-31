$2.41 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.51. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $3.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $10.56 on Monday, reaching $125.79. 20,303,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,546,518. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.