-$0.03 EPS Expected for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.97% and a negative net margin of 48.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIOL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.43. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

