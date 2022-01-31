ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.98

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €9.98 ($11.21) and last traded at €10.42 ($11.71), with a volume of 114454 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.18 ($11.44).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ElringKlinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.10 ($15.84).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $660.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

