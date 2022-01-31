InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Up 95.2% in January

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the December 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 238.3 days.

IIPZF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.22. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.30.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

