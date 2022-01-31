Short Interest in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Expands By 101.1%

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SGU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. 237,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,612. Star Group has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $403.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.55 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 29.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Star Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth $410,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 146.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.