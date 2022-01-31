Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $763.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) to announce sales of $763.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $589.61 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $952.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. 442,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,984,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

