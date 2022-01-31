Imperial Oil (IMO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) in the last few weeks:
- 1/19/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$56.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$50.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$51.00.
- 1/6/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$58.00.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$48.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$49.00.
Shares of IMO traded up C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,665. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.18 billion and a PE ratio of 72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.39. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$24.14 and a twelve month high of C$53.65.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.8300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
