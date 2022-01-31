ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 405,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,497. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 over the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

