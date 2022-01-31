Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Announce $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.20. Chevron posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $10.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

CVX stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,396,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,041,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

