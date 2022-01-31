$44.16 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post sales of $44.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.21 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $40.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $166.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.40 million to $166.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $182.29 million, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $183.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 273,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 153,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $3,777,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ECOM traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 130,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,088. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

