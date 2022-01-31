Sonar (PING) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.17 Million

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $55,128.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sonar has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sonar

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

