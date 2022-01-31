Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.65). ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

CCXI traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.89. 1,883,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.77. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

