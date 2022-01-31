Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Histogen by 456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 789,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Histogen by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 149,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HSTO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 844,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,523. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Histogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

