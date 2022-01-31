Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock remained flat at $$24.71 during trading on Monday. 1,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

