Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock remained flat at $$24.71 during trading on Monday. 1,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.
Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.