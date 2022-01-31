Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Declines By 38.2%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:JCTCF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. 9,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

