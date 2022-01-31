Elementeum (ELET) Trading 36.4% Higher This Week

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Elementeum has a total market cap of $97,997.64 and approximately $90.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elementeum coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.78 or 0.06966723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.84 or 0.99701205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com

Buying and Selling Elementeum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

