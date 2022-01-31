LuaSwap Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $120,650.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00113441 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,313,444 coins and its circulating supply is 137,248,188 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

