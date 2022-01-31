Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.49 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $29.60 or 0.00076997 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $518.33 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00246357 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001896 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

