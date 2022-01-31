Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.49 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post sales of $346.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.18 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $338.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 450,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,400. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.