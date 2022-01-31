The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $20.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $23.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $205.99. 2,235,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $143.69 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average of $199.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

