$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Several research firms recently issued reports on R. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

