Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Superior Drilling Products stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. 50,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,787. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

