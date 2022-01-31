PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of PBCRY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,104. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.2273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

