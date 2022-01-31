Short Interest in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Declines By 29.6%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of QFTA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,710,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,761,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

