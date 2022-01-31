Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years.

NYSE VCF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.97. 2,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

