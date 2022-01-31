Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 56.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. 8,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.51. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

