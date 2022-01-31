Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend payment by 94.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.73. 1,711,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

