Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 847,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,326. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.