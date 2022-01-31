U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $515.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to announce sales of $515.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.88 million and the highest is $528.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $455.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $227.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

