DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0026

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and $326,236.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

