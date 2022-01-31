Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

BWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 99,265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

