EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.70

Shares of EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRZF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 price target on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

