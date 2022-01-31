Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.22

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 3271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

