Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Drops By 40.7%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.20. 39,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $44.28.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.
