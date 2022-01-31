Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Drops By 40.7%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.20. 39,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.