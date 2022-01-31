Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SDVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.60.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 124,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

