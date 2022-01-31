Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys $14,830.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $14,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HSON traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.88. 16,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,092. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $30.99.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter worth $610,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter worth $222,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

