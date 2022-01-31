Kenneth Vecchione Purchases 5,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE WAL traded up $3.99 on Monday, hitting $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,740. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.02.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

