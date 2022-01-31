Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 692,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

